Elizabeth Walley Shoemake
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Elizabeth Walley Shoemake

Ovett - Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 for Mrs. Elizabeth Walley Shoemake, age 90, of Ovett, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Mrs. Shoemake passed away on September 30, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Rev. James Salter and Rev. Jason Bird will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Garrett Peterson, Ethan Smith, Jonathan Carter, Lynn Smith, Ted Crabtree, Tim White and Eric Tisdale as alternate.

Mrs. Shoemake taught in the Perry County School System for over 20 years. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church for over 60 years where she taught Sunday School and lead youth groups for many years.

Mrs. Shoemake was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Marcus Shoemake; parents, Obadiah and Oree Walley; brother, Thomas Walley. She is survived by her daughters, Amendia Netto of Hattiesburg, Gail Peterson of Petal, Sue (Ted) Crabtree of Ovett, Sandy (Lynn) Smith of Petal; grandchildren, Randi (Jonathon) Carter of Ovett, Garrett Peterson of Petal, Ethan Smith of Petal, Rachel Smith of Jackson; great-grandchild, Hutson Lee Carter; brother, James Albert (Ann) Walley of Hattiesburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
OCT
4
Service
03:00 PM
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
October 3, 2020
October 3, 2020
She was a awesome teacher. One of my very favorites! Always a lady.
Laura Byrd Noble
Student
October 3, 2020
Our condolences. She was a very special lady. We will miss her very much. Praying for the family. Janice and joe.
Joe Dykes
Friend
October 3, 2020
My condolences. She taught me English at Perry Central High School. She was a great teacher and a very sweet lady.
Teresa Skinner
Teacher
