More Obituaries for Ella Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Gregg


1933 - 2020
Ella Gregg Obituary
Ella Gregg

Petal - Ella Gregg, 86, passed away at Bedford Care in Petal on Sunday, February 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ella was an avid reader and had retired from Morrison's Food Service as a food service manager at William Carey University and Jones Junior College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Gregg; and three sisters, Irene Kendricks, Mary Budgarder, and Sally Simmons.

She is survived by her three sons, Glenn (Donna) Bowen of Ardmore, OK, Larry Gregg of Flowood, Terry (Cam) Gregg of Petal; a daughter, Carolyn Pendland of Yukon, OK; a brother, Junior Edmiaston; a sister, Daisy Fulfer; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020
