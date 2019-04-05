Services
789 East Central Ave
Petal, MS 39465
601-582-1899
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Petal - Eloise Shelby, 64, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her residence in Petal. There will be a gathering of friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

Eloise was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and was known to be generous to a fault. She is preceded in death by her father, Evan Shelby; her mother, Mary Estes Beckham; a brother, Wilson Shelby; a sister, Mary Ann Peterson; two grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Payne and Payton Matthews.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Denise) Payne of Petal, Robert Payne of Meridian; a daughter, Sherrie Payne of Philadelphia; a brother, David (Linda) Shelby of Portsmouth, VA; a sister, Carol Shelby of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Jordan Payne, Harlie Matthews, Skye Payne, Kenzie Strait, David Payne, Dominic Payne.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 5, 2019
