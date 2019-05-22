|
|
Eloise Weatherford Hardee
Petal - Eloise Weatherford Hardee, 72, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Compere's Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal. Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Green's Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Hardee was survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Laura Hardee; her daughter, Lori Humphries; four grandchildren, Bo (Elizabeth) Hust, Haley (Dillon) Ridgely, Emily Humphries and Hudson Hardee; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Hust, Jaxon Ridgely and Lily Kate Hust; two brothers, Philip Weatherford and Ford Weatherford and two sisters, Floy Mims and Charlotte Clark.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 22, 2019