Elsie Mae Lott WilliamsSumrall, MS - Elsie Mae Lott Williams, 94 of Hattiesburg went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 9, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley with family by her side. Services will be held at Hulett-Winstead Monday, July 13, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10:30, service at 11:30 and graveside at Highland Cemetery following.She was a life time member of Main Street Baptist Church, where she taught children's Sunday School and attended regularly. Mom was a very caring person, who loved her family and believed strongly in Faith and Family.She is preceded in death by her husband Delbert L Williams Jr, and her parents and siblings, Allen and Maude Lott, Lois Napier, Myrtis Davis, Inez Grandberry Rawls, Evelyn Dunn and Winfred Lott.She is survived by her son, Larry Williams of Treasure Island, FL; daughter Lisa Williams Mims of Hattiesburg, MS; 3 grandchildren, Sarah Mims of Sumrall, MS, Madison Williams of Treasure Island, FL, Matthew Mims of Sumrall, MS, one great grandchild; and her brother, Audler Lott of Hattiesburg, MS.We would like to thank her wonderful caregivers Tanisha Dantzler for being my right hand through it all and taking such great care of mom, and the wonderful medical team at Merit Wesley.