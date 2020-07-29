Elva Ware Avara
On July 27, 2020, Mrs. Elva Ware Avara was promoted to Glory. Elva was born on November 19th, 1935 to Laurin and Alyce Ware in a home built by her father during the Great Depression. She was a woman of unique and many talents.
By the age of 12, Elva began playing music for her church, Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, and the New Prospect Methodist Campmeeting. Elva graduated from Vancleave High School and attended Perkinston Junior College in 1953. In 1955, she married the love of her life W.T. "Pete" Avara Jr. and started her life as a devoted wife and mother. Many Saturday afternoons were spent providing beautiful music for weddings, gatherings, and funerals. In 1972, she began fulfilling her destiny in Christ as the temporary organist at Dantzler Memorial Methodist Church in Moss Point, MS. During her 42-year tenure, she started the youth movement in the church that shaped many lives for years to come. The Cross and Flame Youth Choir performed across the Southeast with the voices of over 50 strong.
Throughout her life, Elva was also a constant supporter of her late husband's career and her children's endeavors.
As well as being a talented musician in her own right, Elva was an accomplished author and poet. In 2007, she produced her first published work "Of Sun and Shadowed Places" and was awarded Mississippi Poetry Society's Poet Laureate of the Year. Her works have been shared across the country, and her hymn "A New Song For America" was selected and performed at the Jubilate Choral Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Elva was also a distinguished hostess, being a premiere, on-demand, entertainer. One of her most enduring qualities was her sense of humor. A self-proclaimed "Diva", she loved being the center of attention, and her children often admonished her for blowing kisses to her legions of fans. A beautiful woman with a renowned sense of fashion, she once stated that she bought her last car to match her snow-white hair. Elva possessed a never-ending repertoire of songs and hymns. Her priceless talent was most present while providing music for New Prospect Methodist Campmeeting for over 70 years.
Despite her numerous talents and accolades, Elva would be most proud of her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her dear husband Pete, her parents, and her siblings, Laurin, Margaret, and Florian. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Dr. Pete Avara III, Laurin F. Avara Sr., Sabrina Avara Enger, and Matthew J. Avara Sr. She was also survived by her beloved in-laws, Dr. Eric Enger, Marsha Avara, Holly Avara, and the late Debra Avara. She also leaves her treasured 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020; however, Mrs. Elva will expect full attendance at her celebration of life to be announced. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all of her caregivers for their presence and devotion throughout her late years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Dantzler United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8704, Moss Point, MS 39562 or New Prospect Methodist Campground, P.O Box 5382, Vancleave, MS 39565.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/ Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Elva Ware Avara. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
.