|
|
Emily O. Aultman Broome
Petal - Emily O. Aultman Broome, 90, of Petal, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Petal Harvey Baptist Church with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Forrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Broome was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church. She retired from the old Methodist Hospital as a sterile processing technician before retiring in 1993. Before working at the hospital, she was a seamstress at Reliance Manufacturing Corporation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vester T. Broome; her parents, Homer Aultman and Emily Graves Aultman; 20 siblings, Winnie Aultman, Myrta Sumrall, Mammie Graham, Mary Jane Ford, Minnie Mae McRainy, Vinnie Graham, Gene Aultman, Bessie Broome, John Thomas Aultman, Lewis Quitman Aultman, Alice Ruth Aultman, Bernell Coulter, Fannie Gardner Richards, Doyle Aultman, Martha Reynolds, Toxie Homer Aultman, James Larue Aultman, Paul Branton Aultman, Corine Beasley and Frank Marion Aultman.
She is survived by three children, Thomas Lavelle Broome, Junior Dale Broome and Reda Broome Taylor, all of Petal; three grandchildren, Lance Broome of Laurel, Joshua Broome of Petal and Tobi Lynn Duckworth of Petal; three great grandchildren, Zoie Broome of Laurel, Francis Broome of Hattiesburg and Gabriel Duckworth of Petal; and one sister, Annie Pool of Sanford.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019