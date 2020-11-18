Erma Lee HarmonHattiesburg, MS - Private Graveside Services with the family will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Erma Lee Harmon, 94, of Hattiesburg, MS. She died Monday November 16. She was born November 28, 1925, the youngest of nine children, in Magee, MS to Mr and Mrs J H Stubbs.Mrs. Harmon retired from the Petal School System having touched many children's lives in her forty years as a first grade teacher.She was an active member of Heritage United Methodist Church, where she was well known for her dedication, tireless energy and servant's heart.She was preceded in death by her husband, Norwood Russell Harmon, Sr., her eight siblings and one infant grandson.She is survived by two sons, Norwood Russell Harmon, Jr. (Catherine Ann) of Collins, MS ; John Harmon (Caroline) of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Nancy Prothro (Sam) of Woodstock, GA; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother admired for her loving kindness, positive attitude and selfless nature.Memorials may be made to Edwards Street Fellowship Center, PO Box 17532, Hattiesburg, MS 39404.