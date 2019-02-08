|
|
Ernest Lee Ford, Sr.
Purvis, MS - Ernest Lee Ford, Sr. gained his heavenly reward on February 4, 2019, at the age of eighty-nine. Ernest was a former resident of Jonesville, Louisiana and Purvis, Mississippi. He was employed with Challenger Deep Well Services in Columbia, Mississippi. His last years were spent with his children and grandchildren in Picayune, Mississippi, where he attended The First Pentecostal Church of Picayune and was lovingly known by his church family as "Pop Ford".
Internment will be with military rites by the VFW Post 3036 Honor Guard in Ponemah Cemetery located in Bogalusa, Louisiana.
Ernest was proceeded in death by his first wife, Avon Mary Ford, two brothers, Les Ford and Quinon Ford, one sister, Alice Elvenia Ford, and parents, Rastus and Ruby Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Marie Ford of Husser, Louisiana, one son, Ernest Lee Ford, Jr., and wife, Tammy, of Picayune, Mississippi, one daughter, Peggy Diane Givens, and husband, Dwayne, of Picayune, Mississippi, two sisters, Doris Thurman of Fort Worth, Texas, and Judy Dillon of Meadeville, Mississippi, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel in Purvis, Mississippi, on Monday, February 11th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Ponemah Cemetery in Bogalusa, Louisiana, at 2 p.m.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 8, 2019