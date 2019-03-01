|
Ernest (Clue) Robinson
Petal, MS - Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday at Hillcrest Cemetery for Mr. Ernest "Clue" Robinson, 70, of Petal, MS.
He died Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Mr. Robinson was a retired Brick Mason and a member of Carterville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Robinson of Petal, MS; one son, Chris Robinson (Jennifer) of Purvis, MS; one daughter, Shannon Todd (Jeff) of Purvis, MS; two sisters, Nancy Richardson and Marie McLeod both of Petal, MS; four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Carterville Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 1, 2019