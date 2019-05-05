Services
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Eastabuchie Baptist Church
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Eastabuchie Baptist Church
Moselle - Ernest Wigington, 91, of Moselle, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Eastabuchie Baptist Church with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Green's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Wigington was a member of Eastabuchie Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army. He was a mechanic for several companies including L & A Construction, Gulfport Construction, and Mississippi Power. One of his favorite hobbies was flying antique airplanes which he would rebuild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Wigington; parents, Barney and Ida Mae Wigington; and one sister, Sue Cowan.

He is survived by one daughter, Betty Jo Williams (Rayburn) of Moselle; two grandchildren, Nadine Phillips of Petal and Lalinda Williams of Moselle; one sister, Barbara Blackwell of Ellisville; and one brother, Shelby Wigington of Ellisville.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019
