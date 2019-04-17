|
|
Esther V. Powell
Purvis, MS - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Vision Baptist Church for Mrs. Esther V. Powell, 85, of Purvis, MS.
She died Monday, April 15, 2015 at Lamar Health & Rehab Center.
Interment will be in Richburg Cemetery.
Mrs. Powell was a retired caregiver and member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She had a great sense of Humor and could always turn situations around with her sense of humor. An avid animal lover, she would feed the birds and squirrels and even put food out for the raccoons and opossums. If a stray animal showed up, it would be fed.
Favorite - Psalm 23.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey J. Powell; one son, William Ray Boothroyd, and one granddaughter,Heather O'Neal.
She is survived by two sons, George O. Boothroyd (Sharon) of Fuqwayvarina, N.C. and Kenneth W. Merrill (Cindy) of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Mary B. Stevens of Moselle, MS; one sister, Inez Fuller of Hattiesburg, MS; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Vision Baptist Church, 1056 Morriston Road, Petal, MS 39465.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 17, 2019