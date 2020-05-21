Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
1921 - 2020
Baton Rouge, LA. - Ethel E. Anderson passed away on May 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 99.

She was a native of Webster, SD, and a resident of Hattiesburg, MS for over 70 years. She grew up on a farm in South Dakota, and after completing her educational studies, she took a job with a Lutheran minister and his wife which required traveling the United States. On a stop in Hattiesburg she was introduced to a young man by the name of Floyd Anderson. Four months later they were married and had a joyous 71 years of marriage.

Together they owned and operated Conner's Cleaners in downtown Hattiesburg for over 25 years. Upon retiring they enjoyed traveling throughout the USA, pulling their travel trailer and staying at different campgrounds. They also loved fishing together at Lake Serene and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

She was a longtime member of 38th Avenue Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano for church functions and her husband was a deacon.

She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd C. Anderson and son Melvin Anderson.

She is survived by her son Gary Anderson (Verna) of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter, Kim Spratley (Jason) of New Bern, NC; grandson Brian Anderson (Jeanine) of Baton Rouge, LA; great grandsons, Andrew Spratley, Carter and Clayton Anderson; a sister-in-law, Eula Mae Chattin of Jackson, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a family graveside will be held at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 21 to May 24, 2020
