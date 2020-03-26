Services
Petal - Ethel Hover Fordham, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 21, 2020. Mrs. Fordham was born January 8, 1927 in Logtown, MS to Mary Mitchell Hover and Joseph David Hover. She started school at age 4 and graduated from Bay High School in Bay St. Louis, MS at age 16, then went to work at the Merchants Company in Picayune, MS.

Mrs. Fordham married handsome WWII sailor, Willmon A. Fordham on December 22, 1946. They were blessed with two sons: Al and Gary. Mrs. Fordham was a dedicated wife and mother, supportive pastor's wife, Sunday School teacher and choir member.

Mrs. Fordham was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. W.A. Fordham; grandson, Craig Fordham; her sister, Myrtis Maples; brother, David Hover; and sister, Ann Smith.

She is survived by her son Al (Janet) Fordham of Oak Grove, and son Gary (Karen) Fordham of Petal; five grandchildren: Amy Fordham of Oak Grove; David (Dani) Fordham of Fort Walton Beach, FL; Luke (Dana) Fordham of Petal; Landon (Brandi) Fordham of Petal; and Haley Fordham of Petal. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Megan, Tyler, and Caleb Fordham of Fort Walton Beach, FL.; Bentley and Hadley Fordham of Petal, and Brileigh Fordham of Petal.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

Due to the COVID-19 limitations, the family may have a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

1. "Outlive Your Life" Fund

Petal First Baptist Church, 992 Hwy 42, Petal, MS 39465 (Please write Outlive Your Life on the memo line)

2. Fordham-Thompson Scholarship fund

William Carey University Office for Advancement, Box 141, 498 Tuscan Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39401

3. Fordham-Thompson Scholarship Fund

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
