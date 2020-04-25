|
Ethel Lafaye Patterson
Hattiesburg - Ethel Lafaye Patterson, 93, of Hattiesburg, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Ladner Mucklerath Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Tony Lambert and pallbearers will be Ron Watts, Ike Wilson, Connor Knight, and Taylor Watts.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Pat" Patterson; two daughters, Sandra Louise Patterson and Carolyn Watts; one son, Morris Patterson; one granddaughter, Katie Patterson; and one grandson, Patrick Connolly.
She is survived by seven daughters, Stacy (Nick) Connolly of Hattiesburg, Kimberly (Jeff) Knight of Huntsville, AL, Cindy (Robert) Wilson of Hattiesburg, Sherry (Tony) Lambert of Picayune, Brenda (Clarke) McDonald of Wheat Ridge, CO, Kathy (Mike) Ward of Gulfport, and Bobbie (Kerry) Deeter of Iowa; three sons, Buddy (Eileen) Patterson of Hattiesburg, Mike Patterson of Peachtree City, GA, and David (Susan) Patterson of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Joy Morgan of Hattiesburg; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020