Etoile Jenkins


1948 - 2020
Etoile Jenkins Obituary
Etoile Jenkins

Hattiesburg - Etoile Jenkins, 71, of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Asbury Hospice House. She was born on September 3, 1948, in Jackson, MS.

Etoile Jenkins is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Joy Hendricks; brother, Markal Hendrick. She is survived by her loving husband, Herbert "Bo" Jenkins; four children: Cindy (Tracy) Dickinson, Kerrie Owen, Jana (Chris) Causey and Rod Jenkins; five grandchildren: Dylan Owen, Mallory Dickinson, Sadie Dickinson, Eli Causey and Kate Causey.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hattiesburg Community Church or Hattiesburg Pink Ribbon Fund in honor of Etoile.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 2 to Apr. 12, 2020
