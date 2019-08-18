|
Eugene Byrd
Hattiesburg - Born October 4, 1940 in Gallop, New Mexico, Eugene Byrd died in Hattiesburg, MS, on August 21, 2019 at the age of 78. He was an enrolled agent of the Internal Revenue Service who practiced in Texas and Mississippi.
He graduated from Stephenville High School in Stephenville, TX in 1959 and earned a BBA from Texas A & M in 1963 where he played on the A & M golf team. After graduation he worked for Arthur Anderson in Dallas, in golf club management in NY, TX, and CA, played two years on the professional golf circuit and spent the majority of his career in accountancy in Hattiesburg, MS.
He worked with numerous civic endeavors including Kiwanis International and First Tee Program. He served on the MS Board of Directors of the Junior Clubs Association. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hattiesburg, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil James and Ethel Roach Byrd, of Stephenville, TX and his wife of 43 years, Mary Hardy Byrd of Hattiesburg, MS. He is survived by his son, Joseph Christopher Byrd from Stapleton, AL and cousin, Kerry Jane Roach of Stephenville, TX. His extended family includes those of the Richard D. and William O. Foxworth families.
Memorial services will be observed Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home Chapel in Hattiesburg, MS at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019