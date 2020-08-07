1/1
Eugene "Gene" Curtis
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene "Gene" Curtis

Hattiesburg - Eugene "Gene" Curtis, 71, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Gene was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid fisherman. He loved golf. He had a big personality; he was very outgoing and friendly. He loved to plan group activities and group gatherings. He was funny, loved life to the fullest and loved his friends and family. Mr. Gene leaves behind a loving wife, children, and friends all over the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jessie Curtis; and his sisters, Frances Purvis, and Helen Bunch.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Curtis of Hattiesburg; his children, Shelley (Chris) Smalley of Pensacola, FL, Jenny (J.T.) Terui of New Castle, CO, and Kris (Kristie) Keller of Fort Collins, CO; his grandchildren, Kimberley Smalley of Baton Rouge, LA, and Evan Keller of Fort Collins, CO; his sisters, Ruby Ledbetter of Hattiesburg, Carol (Mickey) Ryan of Hattiesburg, and Rondah (Bobby) Moudy of Hattiesburg; his brother, Tom (Connie) Curtis of Hattiesburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, the family has decided to hold a celebration of life at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved