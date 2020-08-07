Eugene "Gene" CurtisHattiesburg - Eugene "Gene" Curtis, 71, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.Mr. Gene was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid fisherman. He loved golf. He had a big personality; he was very outgoing and friendly. He loved to plan group activities and group gatherings. He was funny, loved life to the fullest and loved his friends and family. Mr. Gene leaves behind a loving wife, children, and friends all over the country.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jessie Curtis; and his sisters, Frances Purvis, and Helen Bunch.He is survived by his wife, Gayle Curtis of Hattiesburg; his children, Shelley (Chris) Smalley of Pensacola, FL, Jenny (J.T.) Terui of New Castle, CO, and Kris (Kristie) Keller of Fort Collins, CO; his grandchildren, Kimberley Smalley of Baton Rouge, LA, and Evan Keller of Fort Collins, CO; his sisters, Ruby Ledbetter of Hattiesburg, Carol (Mickey) Ryan of Hattiesburg, and Rondah (Bobby) Moudy of Hattiesburg; his brother, Tom (Connie) Curtis of Hattiesburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19 limitations, the family has decided to hold a celebration of life at a later date.