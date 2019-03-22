Services
Hattiesburg - Hattiesburg
805 Hardy Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
601-544-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery
Jasper County, MS
View Map
Evander G. "E.g." Brown Sr.


Evander G. "E.g." Brown Sr. Obituary
Evander G. "E.G." Brown, Sr.

Laurel - Evander G. "E.G." Brown, Sr., 92, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 A.m. until service at 1 P.M. at Central Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 3 P.M. at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jasper County.

Mr. Brown became a member of Central Baptist Church in 1952. He was a former deacon, and was made an honorary deacon for life. He was a veteran of World War II, and worked at Camp Shelby for thirty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilman and Vina Poore Brown; his first wife, Oma Lea Chancellor; a daughter, Sandy Brown; two brothers, Hilman L. Brown, Jr. and Charlie Brown; and two sisters, Helen Brown May and Elizabeth Ann Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Simpson Brown; a son, Evander G. (Danny) Brown, Jr; a daughter, Debbie Brown (Curtis) Gibson; a step-daughter, Pamela Simpson (Jeff) Autry; six grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsea) Brown, Stephanie Simpson, Sandra Barra, Amy (Alan) Pruvot, Christy (Ricky) Williamson, and Jennifer (Coy) Napier; two step-grandchildren, Lee (Brandi) Odom, and Dr. Danielle (Derrick) Blakney; fourteen great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 22, 2019
