Hattiesburg - Evelyn A. Gosa, 96, went home to Jesus on Wednesday night, November 13, 2019 in Collins, Mississippi.

Evelyn enjoyed reading, sewing, playing the piano, and dominos. She was an active member of Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Emmie Ellis Andrews; husband, Willard Gosa; brother, Ellis Andrews; and grandson, Joseph Mordica.

She is survived by her daughters, Anita Young (L. D.), Patricia Sturgill (George), and Sandra Mordica (James); grandchildren, Matthew Young, Andrew Young (Cristel), Todd Sturgill (Sarah), Emily Johnson (Drew), and Hannah Mordica; and six great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SouthernCare Hospice Services of Hattiesburg at 4700 Hardy Street Suite Y Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
