Evelyn Holifield Vaughn
Ridgeland - Evelyn Holifield Vaughn passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 9am with a 10am service to celebrate her life. A burial service will immediately follow.
Evelyn was born November 26, 1923 in Meridian, MS to Sloan and Lucy Drennan Holifield. She grew up in Meridian and later graduated from Mississippi University for Women.
In 1947, she married Chester Vaughn and together they raised two children, Jim and Harriet.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Chester.
Evelyn is survived by her only sister, Mary Sloan Satterwhite, her son Jim and his wife Pam and her daughter Harriet, her husband Danny Gleason and their daughters Katie and Emma.
Loving thanks to Sharica Ross, Ruth Davis, and Mynisha Willis for their care and support of Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or a .
Life without Christ is unthinkable,
Death without Christ is impossible,
To live is Christ.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019