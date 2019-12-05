Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Evelyn Minshew Jordan

Evelyn Minshew Jordan Obituary
Evelyn Minshew Jordan

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Roseland Park Cemetery for Mrs. Evelyn Minshew Jordan, 91, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House.

Mrs. Jordan retired from BellSouth after 30 years and was a member of 28th Avenue Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jordan.

She is survived by one son, James B. Jordan, Jr. of Ponchatoula, LA; two daughters, Jennifer Zahn (Charles) of Marine, IL and Denise Denson of Hattiesburg, MS; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the .

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
