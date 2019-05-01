|
Evelyn Williamson
Hattiesburg - Evelyn Williamson, 83, of Hattiesburg passed away on April 29, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Central Baptist Church from 11:30 A.M. until service time at 1:30 P.M. followed by burial in Williamson Cemetery.
Mrs. Williamson was a member of Central Baptist Church for over forty-five years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bessie Castilaw; and her husband, Jack Williamson.
She is survived by her six children, Jerome (Charlotte) Williamson of Hattiesburg, Jeannine (Ron) Miller of Hattiesburg, Viola (Rod) Krug of Miramar, FL, Jennifer (Greg) Sanford of Seminary, Jamie (Chrissy) Williamson of Purvis, and Trent Williamson of Robertsdale, AL; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one brother James Castilaw of Brookhaven; one sister, Helen Thompson of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 1, 2019