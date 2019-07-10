Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseland Park Cemetery
Hattiesburg, MS
Pasadena, CA - Faye Cox, 81, passed away on July 3, 2019 in Pasadena, CA. She and her husband lived in New York 10 years and then moved to California where she lived more than 50 years.

Faye is survived by her husband, James O. Cox, III; two sons, Greg Cox of Dunwoody, GA and Scott Cox of La Canada Flintridge, CA; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Carol Robinson of Bay Springs, MS; one brother, Richard Jones of Hattiesburg, MS and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard (Dickie) and Ruby Thomas Jones of Hattiesburg, MS.

Faye graduated from Hattiesburg High School where she was on the Debate Team and was a majorette in the Hattiesburg High School Band. She was chosen for Girl's Nation when she was a senior. She was an avid bridge player, tennis player, and a superb cook. One of her favorite hobbies was fishing in Mexico where they owned a lodge. She was a contestant on two televised game shows-You Don't Say and Match Game.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg with Marcus Robinson, nephew, officiating.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 10, 2019
