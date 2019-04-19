|
|
Frances Baker
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Frances Baker of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Dallas, TX.
Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and a special needs bus monitor.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Bramlett; second husband, Howard Baker; one sister, Laurie Smith; one brother, Narvell Hatten and one granddaughter, Emily Rounsaville.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Bailey (Randy) of Hattiesburg, MS, Debbie Rounsaville of Hattiesburg, and Laurie Ann Rickard (Tony) of Dallas, TX; one sister, Mildred Nations of Prentiss, MS; one brother, William "Billy Joe" Hatten of Hattiesburg, MS; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to , The ARC, 65 Bonhomie Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 or the
Visitation will be 5:00-9:00 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019