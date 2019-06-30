|
Mrs. Frances Crosby
Sumrall - A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Rawls Springs Community Center for Mrs. Frances McDuffie Crosby, age 69, of Sumrall who passed from this life June 25, 2019 at the Lamar Health Care and Rehab Center in Lumberton.
Mrs. Crosby was an All-Star Basketball player in high school. She loved camping, the outdoors and fishing. She would take in any child at any time. Frances worked for the Hattiesburg American Newspaper for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Doyle David Crosby; parents, Harry and Lyda McDuffie; brothers, Herbert Ray McDuffie and Marion "Carl" McDuffie; sisters, Nina Hobby, Helen Marie Cluff, Christine Bedwell and Gloria A. Wallace.
She is survived by her son, David W. Crosby of Sumrall; daughter, Amanda Holden (Riley) of Sumrall; grandchildren, Jackson Riley Holden, Madisyn Trudy Holden and Jessica Dayle Holden; beloved niece, Stephanie Langford of Hattiesburg; loved as grandchildren, Ryan Sanderson and Chloe Langford; brothers, Aaron McDuffie, a very dedicated brother of Columbia, David McDuffie of Sumrall and Edward McDuffie of Fayetteville, N.C.; sisters, Joyce Mitchell of Sumrall, Diane McAlister of Sumrall and Merle McDuffie of Hattiesburg; and loved by many in-laws nieces and nephews.
