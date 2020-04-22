|
Frances E. Joseph
Hattiesburg - Ms. Frances E. Joseph passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 under the loving care of Hospice and Visiting Angels. She was 95 years old.
Ms. Joseph was born in Hattiesburg, MS and spent her whole life there surrounded by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kalil and Anise Joseph, one sister, Louise Joseph, five brothers, Richard, George, Edward, Raymond and Louis Joseph.
Survivors include her precious cousin Julia Rowell and her loving family, many loving godchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.
She leaves a legacy of love and laughter to all those she knew and priceless memories to all who knew and loved her. Ms. Joseph spent many years as a bookkeeper for Frank P. Corso, making many friends along the way. She was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020