Frances Fay GipsonLumberton, MS - Funeral services for Frances Fay Gipson, 85, of Lumberton, MS, will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Caney Baptist Church of Lumberton, MS, with burial immediately following at Caney Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation for friends will begin at 1:30 p.m.Brother Eric Bean will officiate services. Pallbearers are Ryan Keith, Jared Keith, Trent Lowe, Matthew Anderson, Nathan Hartfield, and Jay Harper. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Hudson, Sharl Broome, and Craig Broome.Ms. Gipson entered the arms of Jesus Friday, September 18, 2020, at her personal home. Born in Columbia, MS, she was many things in her life, but most importantly, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her family and friends. To love God and to love people was the center mark of her life. She enjoyed being around her family and took great pride in watching them grow, prosper, and simply be happy. At great lengths, she lovingly sacrificed her life and any small possessions she might have for them. An avid outdoor enthusiast and athlete she cherished traveling, camping, fishing, and playing basketball, tennis, and swimming. Her heart was filled with great pride and joy to prepare meals for her family and friends: simply to be together. Academics and educational pursuits were important to her as a lifelong educator and coach.As a graduate of Pearl River Community College, Poplarville, MS, in 1953 and Mississippi College, Clinton, MS, in 1957 with degrees in Health and Physical Education she shared her knowledge and skills with many colleagues, students, and athletes. While attending Mississippi College she played on a semi pro women's basketball team in Jackson, MS. She furthered her academic career with graduate studies at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS.She was very active in the Pearl River Community College Alumni Association and was inducted into the Pearl River Community College Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 for her athletic contribution to the women's basketball program.In 1971 she opened a local general store known in the Bay Creek Community as Gipson & Farmer Grocery which served customers for many years.In 1994 Ms. Gipson retired as an educator and coach from the Lamar County School District in Purvis, MS. The general store that served as a hub for the Bay Creek Community was closed that same year. The desire to continue to serve others led her to Lamar Christian School in Purvis, MS, where she faithfully served from 2002 - 2005 as the first girls' basketball, softball and physical education coach. At the age of 70 she retired from Lamar Christian School focusing on her love - "to go camping." In her biography "A Stairway of My Life" she writes "I began to do camping with my nieces and nephews. So much fun!!" Colleagues, students, and customers whom she served enjoyed her loving, encouraging, and sacrificial spirit.As a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, Purvis, MS, she was an active community member serving others in the name of Christ.She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents, Mansfield and Pearlie Ree Gipson, of Lumberton, MS, one sister Vera Anderson of Lumberton, MS, and one niece Tina Struss of Oklahoma City, OK.Survivors include her sister, Peggy Anderson, of Purvis, MS. Several nieces and one nephew: Sherri Keith (Thomas) of Purvis, MS; Terri Hudson (Harold) of Cave City, AR; Kimberly Lawler (Kevin) of Purvis, MS; Stephen Anderson (Lori) of Purvis, MS; Wanda Rawls (Rusty) of Lumberton, MS; Melissa Bruntlett (Steve) of Raleigh, MS; Kathy Hartfield (Blake) of Purvis, MS. She is also survived by a host of great, and great - great, nieces and nephews along with many, many dear, life long friends who loved her deeply.The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Frances Gipson Memorial, C/O Lamar Christian School, 62 Purvis Oloh Road, Purvis, MS 39475 - 601-794-0016.Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS, will be in charge of arrangements. Attendants are requested to adhere to CDC guidelines wearing face masks and social distancing.