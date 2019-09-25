|
Frances Gale Saenz
Hattiesburg, MS - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church for Mrs. Frances Gale Saenz, 76, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Mrs. Saenz was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She loved traveling, reading, gardening and The Arts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Jake Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jose M. (Joe) Saenz of Hattiesburg, MS.; one son, Joseph M. Saenz, M.D. (Becky) of Madison, MS; two brothers, Gibson Smith and David Smith both of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Southern Pines Animal Shelter of the .
Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 25, 2019