Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Gale Saenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Gale Saenz Obituary
Frances Gale Saenz

Hattiesburg, MS - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church for Mrs. Frances Gale Saenz, 76, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Mrs. Saenz was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She loved traveling, reading, gardening and The Arts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Jake Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jose M. (Joe) Saenz of Hattiesburg, MS.; one son, Joseph M. Saenz, M.D. (Becky) of Madison, MS; two brothers, Gibson Smith and David Smith both of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Southern Pines Animal Shelter of the .

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now