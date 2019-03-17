|
|
Frances Hatten Tims
Hattiesburg - Mrs. Frances Hatten Tims, age 83, of Petal, MS, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the service at 11:00 am at Carterville Baptist Church on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Internment will take place in Forrest Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Tims worked for Petal Public Schools and was a lifetime member of Carterville Baptist Church where she served faithfully in the church nursery. Mrs. Tims was preceded in death by her parents, L.L. Hatten, Sr. and Rebecca Hatten; her brothers, Austin Hatten, L.L. (Hap) Hatten, Jr. and Benny Hatten; and one grandchild, Austin Louis White.
She is survived by her husband, Shelby L. Tims; her brother, Andy (Mary Belle) Hatten of Runnelstown; her sons, David (Carol) Tims of Larned, KS, and Tony (Vickie) Tims, of Ft. Worth, TX; and her daughters, Marsha Tims of Hattiesburg, and Stacy Tims White of Ft. Worth, TX; as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Carterville Baptist Church Nursery fund at 1115 Carterville Rd, Petal, MS 39465.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 17, 2019