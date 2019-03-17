Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Carterville Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Carterville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Hatten Tims

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Hatten Tims Obituary
Frances Hatten Tims

Hattiesburg - Mrs. Frances Hatten Tims, age 83, of Petal, MS, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the service at 11:00 am at Carterville Baptist Church on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Internment will take place in Forrest Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Tims worked for Petal Public Schools and was a lifetime member of Carterville Baptist Church where she served faithfully in the church nursery. Mrs. Tims was preceded in death by her parents, L.L. Hatten, Sr. and Rebecca Hatten; her brothers, Austin Hatten, L.L. (Hap) Hatten, Jr. and Benny Hatten; and one grandchild, Austin Louis White.

She is survived by her husband, Shelby L. Tims; her brother, Andy (Mary Belle) Hatten of Runnelstown; her sons, David (Carol) Tims of Larned, KS, and Tony (Vickie) Tims, of Ft. Worth, TX; and her daughters, Marsha Tims of Hattiesburg, and Stacy Tims White of Ft. Worth, TX; as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Carterville Baptist Church Nursery fund at 1115 Carterville Rd, Petal, MS 39465.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now