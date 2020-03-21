|
Frances Jordan
Hattiesburg - Frances Matilda Jordan, 85, of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on July 25, 1934, to George and Matilda Jenkins in Houston, TX. Frances was the first African American to be employed at The University of Southern Mississippi. She retired from The University having worked at Cook Library.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Ezekiel Jordan, Jr.; one son, Ronald Jordan; parents and four siblings. She is survived by seven children: Mark Jordan, Ezekiel Jordan, III, Pamela London, Elena Jordan-Tate, Mary Ann Jordan, Thomas Jordan and Michael Jordan; 20 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Forrest Funeral Home 6-8:00pm. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Forrest Funeral Home requests the public assist us in complying with CDC guidelines and City of Hattiesburg Ordinance regarding the COVID-19, limiting 10 people at a time in the building during the visitation. We have taken measures to insure that everyone will be accommodated.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020