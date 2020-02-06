|
|
Frances Kay Boggs Walker
Brandon - Frances Kay Boggs Walker was born the sixth of eleven children to Willmer Lee Boggs and Minnie Mae Jones Boggs on November 8, 1948 in Laurel, MS. She departed this world to enter into her eternal rest at 7:27 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Brandon, MS. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Frances was a member of Grace and Truth Worship Center. She had been a cook for Bedford Care Nursing Home in Mendenhall, MS for thirty years until her retirement. She loved animals and enjoyed reading. She is preceded in death by her husband, Karvis Walker; parents, Willmer and Minnie Boggs, sisters, Katie Mae Boggs, Katherine Ward, and brother, George Boggs.
She is survived by her son, Kirby Walker; two daughters, Cynthia Johnsy of Hattiesburg, Angela Fay Walker of Hattiesburg; four sisters, Wilma Faye Baker of Brandon, Sherry Watson of Eight Mile, AL, Minnis Hinton of Brandon, Ruth Cawthan of Brandon; three brothers, O'Gywnn Boggs of Hattiesburg, Virgil Boggs and Herbert Boggs, both of Sumrall.
Visitation for Frances will be at 12 noon until service time on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020