|
|
Frances Laverne McCrory
Hattiesburg, MS - Born August 24, 1935
Died August 23, 2019
Wife, Mother, High School Teacher.
Long time Hattiesburg resident.
Survived by husband, Dr. J.V. McCrory (married August 29, 1953), and sons Brian Ray McCrory and Charles Barry McCrory. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and by her sister, Anne Gullette Flowers, and brother, Alan Gullette.
She obtained her bachelor of arts degree and masters in education from William Carey University and taught Business and Typing in Hattiesburg public schools from 1967 to 1997. She was active in the Future Business Leaders of America, helping hundreds of high school students find and keep jobs with local businessmen. She was also a cheerleader sponsor and could drive a bus.
She was a member of Parkway Heights Methodist Church, owned and operated a beauty shop and movie rental business and was an active residential real estate broker for ten years after her retirement from teaching.
She was outspoken and strong willed. She made a positive impact in everything in which she was involved. She was loved and will be missed.
Memorial and donations may be made to:
Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM Monday at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM at the church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 25, 2019