Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Parkway Heights United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Parkway Heights United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances McCrory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Laverne McCrory


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Laverne McCrory Obituary
Frances Laverne McCrory

Hattiesburg, MS - Born August 24, 1935

Died August 23, 2019

Wife, Mother, High School Teacher.

Long time Hattiesburg resident.

Survived by husband, Dr. J.V. McCrory (married August 29, 1953), and sons Brian Ray McCrory and Charles Barry McCrory. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and by her sister, Anne Gullette Flowers, and brother, Alan Gullette.

She obtained her bachelor of arts degree and masters in education from William Carey University and taught Business and Typing in Hattiesburg public schools from 1967 to 1997. She was active in the Future Business Leaders of America, helping hundreds of high school students find and keep jobs with local businessmen. She was also a cheerleader sponsor and could drive a bus.

She was a member of Parkway Heights Methodist Church, owned and operated a beauty shop and movie rental business and was an active residential real estate broker for ten years after her retirement from teaching.

She was outspoken and strong willed. She made a positive impact in everything in which she was involved. She was loved and will be missed.

Memorial and donations may be made to:

Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM Monday at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM at the church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now