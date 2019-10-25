|
|
Frank Dayton, Sr.
Hattiesburg - Frank Routh Dayton, Sr. passed away in Hattiesburg on Oct. 22, 2019 at age 94. Survived by sons, Jim (Leigh); Frank, Jr. (Lindsey); daughter Charlene Miles (Ki); granddaughters McKenzie & Mary Miles and Jen Jen Dayton; & brother Edward (Ruth Anne). Preceded in death by wife Vera (58 years); brother Leon; and parents. Visitation at Glenwood Funeral Home, Vicksburg, MS, Mon., Oct. 28 from 11-1:00. Funeral at 1:00.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019