Glenwood Funeral Home
145 Highway 80
Vicksburg, MS 39180
(601) 636-1414
More Obituaries for Frank Dayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Dayton Sr.

Frank Dayton Sr. Obituary
Frank Dayton, Sr.

Hattiesburg - Frank Routh Dayton, Sr. passed away in Hattiesburg on Oct. 22, 2019 at age 94. Survived by sons, Jim (Leigh); Frank, Jr. (Lindsey); daughter Charlene Miles (Ki); granddaughters McKenzie & Mary Miles and Jen Jen Dayton; & brother Edward (Ruth Anne). Preceded in death by wife Vera (58 years); brother Leon; and parents. Visitation at Glenwood Funeral Home, Vicksburg, MS, Mon., Oct. 28 from 11-1:00. Funeral at 1:00.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
