|
|
Frank Keeton
Hattiesburg - Frank Keeton, 89, of Petal, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later earned his pilot's license at the age of sixty-five. Frank was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Keeton; his parents, Robert and Atwood Keeton; a brother and sister. He is survived by a daughter, Kerri (John) Snider of Picayune; five sons, Alan (Faye) Keeton of Geneva AL, Stuart (Donna) Keeton of Cordova, AL, Randy (Susan) Keeton of Hattiesburg, Matthew (Fran) Keeton of Petal, and Jeffrey (Ginger) Keeton of Petal; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Green's Creek Baptist Church in Petal, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 22, 2019