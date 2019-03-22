Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Green's Creek Baptist Church
Petal, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Keeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Keeton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Keeton Obituary
Frank Keeton

Hattiesburg - Frank Keeton, 89, of Petal, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later earned his pilot's license at the age of sixty-five. Frank was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Keeton; his parents, Robert and Atwood Keeton; a brother and sister. He is survived by a daughter, Kerri (John) Snider of Picayune; five sons, Alan (Faye) Keeton of Geneva AL, Stuart (Donna) Keeton of Cordova, AL, Randy (Susan) Keeton of Hattiesburg, Matthew (Fran) Keeton of Petal, and Jeffrey (Ginger) Keeton of Petal; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Green's Creek Baptist Church in Petal, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now