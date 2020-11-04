1/1
Frankie L. Benton Sr.
1927 - 2020
Frankie L.

Benton, Sr

Hattiesburg - Services are scheduled for 11:00 Friday at Priest Creek Baptist Church for Frankie Benton, Sr., 93, of Hattiesburg, who died October 31, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. Friday for the public.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Wolverton-Benton of Hattiesburg; children, Donna K. Benton of Atlanta, Bryant K. Benton of Jacksonville, FL, Sherri E. Benton-White of Hattiesburg, Anita F. Benton of Woodbridge, VA, Juluis Johnson of Minnesota, George Arnold of Metarie, LA, Cheryl Guy of Atlanta, Michael Arnold of TX, and Adonnias Wolverton of Hattiesburg.

Full obituary at www.owensrameyfuneralservice.com




Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens-Ramey Funeral Services
516 Iowa St
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-2199
