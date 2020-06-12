Fred Louis Roane
Fred Louis Roane

Brooklyn, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday at First Baptist Church Brooklyn for Mr. Fred Louis Roane, 80, of Brooklyn, MS.

He died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Interment will be in Forrest Memorial Gardens in Petal.

Coach Roane retired as a Teacher and Coach from the Forrest County School District and was a member of First Baptist Church Brooklyn. Since retirement, he has enjoyed being a cattle farmer.

Coach Roane is survived by his wife, Judy Roane of Brooklyn, MS; one son, Kyle Roane (Brooke) of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Kelli Sullivan (Wayne) of McLaurin Community, MS; one sister, Jean Lee of Petal, MS; four grandchildren, Spencer (Bailey), Shelby (Reed), Claire, and Luke; one great-grandchild, Colt; a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Monday at First Baptist Church Brooklyn.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
