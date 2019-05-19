|
|
Fredna Mae McMillan
Wiggins - Fredna Mae McMillan, 85, of Wiggins, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Bedford Care in Petal. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Simmons Cemetery.
Mrs. McMillan was a homemaker and a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil McMillan; her parents, William Earl Simmons and Lessie Havard Simmons; one son, Robert Glenn Lawler; and one brother, Johnny Ray Simmons.
She is survived by three sons, Elton Ray Lawler of Wiggins, William Roy Lawler of Jefferson, Ga., and Michael Dewayne Lawler of Wiggins; one daughter, Rhonda Joyce Clark of Petal; four brothers, William Earl Simmons, Joe Havard Simmons, Ellis Simmons, and James Edward Simmons; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 19, 2019