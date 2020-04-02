|
|
Gabriel Tice Yawn
Purvis - In loving memory of
Gabriel Tice Yawn
5/29/1999 - 3/30/2020
Gabriel Tice Yawn, 20, of Purvis, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020. Tice was born on May 29, 1999, the son of Steven and Susan Yawn and brother of Victoria Yawn. Tice is a member of Olive Baptist Church in Lumberton. He attended Lamar Christian School and graduated in 2017. He began pursuing his degree at William Carey and then transferred to Jones College to pursue Civil Engineering. He lived by the words "Jesus over everything". He was a co-minister in the youth group at Olive Baptist Church and the youth loved him dearly. He had a God-given ability to lead, to love and to share Jesus. He walked out his faith in every single aspect of his life. Tice was proof that a young person can be totally devoted to Jesus, avoiding sin and temptation no matter what the cost.
Words cannot describe how precious Tice was to his family. It has been their privilege to have had their hands in the clay as God molded Tice into one of the most caring and tender-hearted young men they have ever known. He will be deeply missed, but they find comfort and hope knowing without a doubt that Tice is now with Jesus.
Tice is survived by his parents, Steven and Susan Yawn of Purvis; his younger sister Victoria Yawn; and his "Lil Bro" Blaine Speed; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Carol Ann Yawn of Hattiesburg; his maternal grandparents, Howell and Mary Ann Purvis of Purvis; two aunts, four uncles and nine first cousins. The impact Tice left behind will be felt for many generations to come.
Visitation will be at Olive Baptist Church (30 Olive Church Road, Lumberton, Mississippi, 39455) on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 2:00-3:45pm followed by the funeral service at 4:00pm. Due to COVID-19, both events will take place outside of the church building. The family welcomes everyone to come, but will be observing social distancing guidelines for the safety of all and asks that everyone in attendance follow these guidelines as well. Following these services, the family welcomes all to a graveside service at Coaltown Cemetery in Purvis.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be mailed to Tice's alma mater, Lamar Christian School at P.O. Box 880, Purvis, Mississippi, 39475.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020