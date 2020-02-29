|
Gary Clark Johnson, Sr.
Gary Clark Johnson, Sr. passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 74.
"Big" Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Rebakah, his children, Gary Jr., Mikey, and Pam (Marty) Guess, his grandchildren, Courtney (William), Morgan, Emma, Mia, Aleah, Graham, and Pearson, great-grandchildren Liam and Olivia, and his sisters Rebecca Currie, Rita (JC) Hahn, Peggy (David) Washer, and Charlene Powell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Viola Johnson.
Gary, a native of Biloxi, studied electronics at Perkinston Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. Following graduation, he worked for Boeing, where he fondly recalled working on the Saturn V Moon Rocket and "helping put the first man on the moon." He enjoyed his career with the electronics department of the Physical Plant at The University of Southern Mississippi, retiring after 27 years of services. His retirement was spent cruising with his wife, biking his favorite trails in Orange Beach, and taking family boat trips. He remained an avid Golden Eagles fan and loved to sing his family's praises to anyone who would listen. At 5 feet, 19 and a half inches tall, he was truly a man that you could look up to.
A gathering of friends will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1p.m. until 4 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gary's life.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020