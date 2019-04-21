|
|
Gary Gibson
Midway Community - Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Gary Gibson, 58, of the Midway Community, who passed away, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Mr. Gibson worked in sales at N&H Electronics for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Gibson; his mother, Frances Hull and his identical twin brother, Terry Gibson.
Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra Gibson of the Midway Community; a son, Joey Gibson of the Midway Community; a brother, Ricky Gibson (Nancy) of Hattiesburg, MS and one grandson, Alexander Gibson of Southern Pines, NC.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 21, 2019