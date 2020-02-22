Services
Jones & Son Funeral Home
6842 U. S. Highway 98 West
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
601-268-2241
Gary Hollimon
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Gary Philip Hollimon


1952 - 2020
Gary Philip Hollimon Obituary
Mr. Gary Philip Hollimon

Petal - Gary Philip Hollimon, age 67, of Petal, died suddenly Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS. Services will be held for Gary at Asbury United Methodist Church in Petal, MS. The Reverend Andy Stoddard and Reverend Jonathan Crabtree will officiate with burial to follow at the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Jenny Hollimon.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Nan; son, Philip Nicklaus Hollimon and his wife Colleen of Madison, MS; daughter, Holly Hollimon Hanna and her husband Todd of Chattanooga, TN; Grandchildren, Whitney Hanna, Madeline Hanna, Blakely Hollimon, Britton Hollimon, Briar Hollimon, Briggs Hollimon and Beckett Hollimon. Gary was also survived immediately by brother, Jeffrey Hollimon and wife Marilyn, sisters, Angela H. Watkins and husband Rick, and Pamela H. Walter, as well as a host of nieces and nephews as well as his beloved mother in law, Anita W. Wilkinson.

Gary was a proud 1970 graduate of Runnelstown High School and then went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1974 receiving a B.S. Degree in Forestry. His forestry career included working 10 years for the Masonite Corporation as a procurement forester. In 1985, Gary incorporated Timberline Forest Products in Ellisville, MS where he built a strong company devoted to forest management, real estate development and other forestry practices. He was a lover of anything outdoors: hunting, fishing, golfing and even snow skiing!

Gary was a charter member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he served as a lay leader and on numerous committees.

Serving as pallbearers are Mike Smith, Carson Graham, Brad Hollimon, Bob Bozeman, Charles Seal and Pat Donald. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Hollimon, Mac Haynes and Jim Walley.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 1331 Highway 42, Petal, MS 39465.

Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
