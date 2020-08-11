Gaye Morgan Black



Family graveside services for Gaye Morgan Black were held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, MS. She passed away on August 7, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements were under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.



Gaye Morgan Black was born September 8, 1946. A native of Sunflower, MS, Gaye graduated from Ruleville High School. She graduated from Mississippi College for Women (now MUW) with a degree in Teaching, then later graduated from The University of Southern MS with a Masters in Library Science.



Gaye grew up playing and working on her family's farm in Sunflower, MS. She was an all-star basketball player, excelled in track, played golf and tennis. Gaye's favorite sport was tennis, by far. She played league tennis for many, many years.



Gaye began her teaching career in Starkville, MS, where she taught elementary. After moving to Indianola, MS, she taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church, then taught elementary school in Sunflower, MS and Moorehead, MS. She earned her master's degree, then moved to Hattiesburg, MS to be the Librarian at NR Burger Middle School until she retired in 2011. Each summer, Gaye worked at the YMCA in Hattiesburg where she helped with a summer camp for kids program. She also worked with a tutoring program after her retirement that the YMCA established for kids during the school year.



She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Indianola, MS then attended First United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, MS.



Gaye was preceded in death by her parents, Noel Morgan and Rubye Williamson Morgan and siblings LaFrances Morgan Hargett, Rex Allen Morgan, and Tiny Morgan Oglesby.



Gaye is survived by her children, Bradley Black (Danielle) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Madelyn Black Jennings (Will) of Tupelo, MS. Others are grandchildren, Greyson, Anna Bradley, and Landon Black of Hattiesburg, MS, and Grant and Greer Jennings of Tupelo, MS and former spouse, Russell Black of Indianola, MS. Other survivors are siblings, Noel Morgan (Vicki) of Greenwood, MS, Scarlotte Morgan Pittman (Crymes) of Jackson,MS, Duke Morgan (Jane) of Shaw,MS, and sister-in-law, Dale Munn Morgan (Rex) of Indianola, MS and brother-in-law, Joe Oglesby (Tiny) of Indianola, MS.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to your local animal shelter.









