Mr. Gayle D. Terry
Milton, FL - Services were held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle for Mr. Gayle D. Terry, age 79, of Milton, FL who passed from this life April 26,2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Bro. Ryan Vanderford will officiate with burial to follow in Soule's Chapel Cemetery at Moselle.
Mr. Terry worked in the oilfield since age 19. He has worked on six continents, creating lifelong friendships worldwide. To know him was to love him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duel Melvin and Rosalie Terry; and sister Alice Nell Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Terry of Milton, FL; daughter, Malia Triggs (Jonathan) of Hattiesburg; sons, Mitch Anthony (Kimmie) of Kokomo and Mike Anthony (Johna Kay) of Kokoma; step-son, Shane Landrum of Laurel; grandchildren, Abigayle Triggs, Anabelle Triggs, Alex Anthony and Evan Anthony; brothers, Larue Terry of Foxworth and Danny Terry of Columbia; sisters, Ann Williamson of Columbia, Kay Jackson of Amory and Pam Carney of Columbia.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 1, 2019