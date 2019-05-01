Services
Jones & Son Funeral Home
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd. P. O. Box 3
Moselle, MS 39459
(601) 584-7913
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle D. Terry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gayle D. Terry Obituary
Mr. Gayle D. Terry

Milton, FL - Services were held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle for Mr. Gayle D. Terry, age 79, of Milton, FL who passed from this life April 26,2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Bro. Ryan Vanderford will officiate with burial to follow in Soule's Chapel Cemetery at Moselle.

Mr. Terry worked in the oilfield since age 19. He has worked on six continents, creating lifelong friendships worldwide. To know him was to love him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duel Melvin and Rosalie Terry; and sister Alice Nell Terry.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Terry of Milton, FL; daughter, Malia Triggs (Jonathan) of Hattiesburg; sons, Mitch Anthony (Kimmie) of Kokomo and Mike Anthony (Johna Kay) of Kokoma; step-son, Shane Landrum of Laurel; grandchildren, Abigayle Triggs, Anabelle Triggs, Alex Anthony and Evan Anthony; brothers, Larue Terry of Foxworth and Danny Terry of Columbia; sisters, Ann Williamson of Columbia, Kay Jackson of Amory and Pam Carney of Columbia.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now