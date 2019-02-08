Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship Center
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Geneva Lewis Obituary
Geneva Lewis

Hampton - Geneva Lewis, 76, of Hampton, GA, passed away on February 3, 2019, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA. She was born on January 3, 1943, to J.L. Nobles and Lessie Mae Mitchell in Pittsburg, PA.

Geneva is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Anthony Nobles; two sisters, Willene Baldwin and Minnie Mitchell; two brothers, Robert Earl Frazer and Robert Joe Lang. She leaves to cherish her memory eight children: Margie (Shawn) Matzke, Demetric Ellington, Katie Dantzler, Maxine Coleman, James Hyatt, Robert (Davern) Hyatt, Michale Hyatt and Jecory Lewis; seven siblings: James Lang, Billy Joe Lang, Marjorie Hyatt, Joyce Alexander, Earnestine Clayton, David Lang and Alex Mitchell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2018, at Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship Center from 11am-1pm with the service to follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 8, 2019
