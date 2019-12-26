|
George B. Komp, III
Pass Christian, MS - George Komp passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Pass Christian, MS on Sunday evening, December 22, 2019. He was known for his quick wit and kind heart. George graduated from Hattiesburg High School and then Auburn University in Engineering. He was an avid Auburn football fan and loved to watch games on Saturdays. After college he received a commission in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant JG, and served aboard the USS Union.
George left the Navy in order to come home to Hattiesburg and run Komp Equipment Company on East Pine, an industrial supply company and third-generation family business. He served on multiple boards through out his life, including the Hattiesburg Public School Board and the Board of Directors of the Asbury Foundation. George was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg, and attended Old Town Presbyterian on the Coast.
George was an avid outdoor sportsman for his entire life. He loved saltwater fishing and turkey hunting especially. He was a champion of stewardship and lifetime member of several conservation organizations that protected hunting and fishing. George will be missed by all those whose lives he touched, his family, friends from Timber Ridge, and his coffee group that met early in the mornings at the Shell station to "work out the worlds problems".
George is survived by his wife, Lana Lee Komp; two sons, George P. Komp (Janet) and Stephen Komp (Liz); three grandchildren, Natalie, Brett, and Henry; two step-children, Angela Davis and Russell Davis (Andrea) and two grandchildren, Austin and Mia.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019