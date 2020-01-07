Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church for Mr. George C. Boone, 73, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Monday, January 6, 2020.

Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Boone was third generation owner and Vice-President of C.L. Dews & Sons Foundry. He was founding Board Member of Forrest County Multi Purpose Building and former Board Member of Forrest General Hospital. His love of horses, cowboys and cowgirls led him to be instrumental in the formation of the U.S.M. Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo. He was an avid outdoorsman and member of the New Orleans Big Game Fishing Club. He was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Boone was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Dews Boone and George W. Boone, Jr. and one granddaughter, Mary Glenn McNease.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Boone of Hattiesburg, MS. two daughters, Georgia Leigh Boone of Hattiesburg, MS and Bethany Boone McNease (Shea) of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Sandra Norris (T.J.) of Hattiesburg, MS; two grandchildren, George Morris McNease and Evelyn Rebecca McNease; number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the .

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home and beginning at 10:00 AM Thursday at First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
