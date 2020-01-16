|
Mr. George E. Browder
Richton - Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Richton First Assembly of God Church for Mr. George E. Browder, age 70, of Richton, who passed away to his heavenly home on January 15, 2020 at Asbury Hospice. Bro. Scott Morris and Bro. Josh Dunn will officiate with burial to follow in the Richton First Assembly of God Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Sanderson, Randall Gainey, Butch Freeman, Jimmy "Shorty" Smith, Joe Dykes, Marvin Harvison and Shane White as Alternate.
Mr. Browder was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Willie Mae Browder; brother, William "Bud" Browder; sister, Jannice Burnett. He is survived by his wife, Eleandor Browder of Richton; daughter, Adrienne (Mike) Shoemake of Richton; grandson, Jackson Upshaw of Richton; step-grandson, Jordan Shoemake of Hattiesburg; step-granddaughter, Kendall Shoemake of Hattiesburg; sisters, Bessie (Morgan) McLain of Mobile, AL, Sally (Ken) West of Petal; brother, Johnny Browder of Richton; sisters-in-love, Janette (Lester) Thompson of Gautier, Delinda Malone of Richton, Cathy (Mike) Williams of Richton, Anita (Hugh) Nobles of Petal, Melinda (Hugh) Mixon of Hattiesburg, Karen (John) Carter of Petal; brother-in-law, Timothy Burnett of Richton.
Mr. Browder was a member of the County Line Freewill Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Superintendent and Sunday School teacher. He worked with Georgia Pacific for 28 years as a Woodyard Operator. George served in the US Army and was a Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was also a 32 degree Mason with the Richton Masonic Lodge #477; a Shriner with the Hamasa Temple in Meridian; and a Scottish Rite in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Richton First Assembly of God Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020