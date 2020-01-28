|
George J. Jackson, Sr.
Hattiesburg - George J. Jackson, Sr., 75, of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1944, in Vicksburg, MS.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Louisa Jackson; two brothers, Walter (Betty) Ducksworth and Michael Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jackson; one son, George J. Jackson, Jr.; one granddaughter, Ashley Marisa Jackson; ten siblings: Melvin (Betty) Jackson, Jr., Jerald Jackson, Darrell Jackson, Charles (Linda) Jackson, Willie Earl Sidney Jackson, Paula Evans, Sheryl Jones, Mary (Phillip) Paige, Elaine Rahaim Fuerst and Dr. Alice Marie Laurendine; three sisters-in-law: Amanda Jackson, Chloe Davis and Rosemary Rice; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at New Bethel Baptist Church 6-8:00pm with the service to follow on February 1, 2020, also at New Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00am.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020